Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,604,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $62,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Match Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 853,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,194,000 after purchasing an additional 57,913 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 266.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Match Group by 237.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 929,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,421,000 after purchasing an additional 654,105 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 167.9% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 66,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 41,701 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.77. 612,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,946,143. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.37.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

