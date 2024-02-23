McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 348,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,662,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in McKesson by 398.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in McKesson by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Citigroup boosted their target price on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.54.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $510.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $483.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.15. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $519.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.