Medifast (NYSE:MED) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.250-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.0 million-$175.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.8 million. Medifast also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.25-0.95 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MED shares. TheStreet lowered Medifast from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Medifast from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Medifast stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.22. Medifast has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $114.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.84.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $191.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.17 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medifast will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 76.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 15.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 24.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

