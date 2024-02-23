Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 8,032 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. State Street Corp increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,064,642,000 after acquiring an additional 88,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,362,000 after purchasing an additional 119,907 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,337,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $978,808,000 after purchasing an additional 60,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,350,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $639,853,000 after purchasing an additional 37,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,059,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,590,000 after buying an additional 67,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $333.04. 47,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.70. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.85 and a 1-year high of $333.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

