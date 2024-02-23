Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 112.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,929 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management lifted its position in Sempra by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.05. 246,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,196. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sempra

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.