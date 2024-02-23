Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $5.99 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,491,311. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.22. The stock has a market cap of $161.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

