Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $7.22 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,474 shares of company stock valued at $17,275,900. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BLK traded up $8.44 on Friday, reaching $821.88. 82,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,711. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $795.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $720.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $823.71.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

