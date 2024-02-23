Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 86.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,065,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,797,000 after purchasing an additional 90,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,446,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,720 shares of company stock worth $6,613,888. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.70. The company had a trading volume of 178,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,990. The company has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $208.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.15 and its 200 day moving average is $170.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

