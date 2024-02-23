Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 4,674 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,789 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,201 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 13.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 14.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,032,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,389,048,000 after buying an additional 456,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $198.04. 1,087,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,929,148. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.