Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 133,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 35.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,334,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,401 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,599,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,368,000 after purchasing an additional 503,833 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,315,958. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,760,229. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

