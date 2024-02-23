Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Weik Capital Management raised its position in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $77.43. 1,362,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,871,153. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $86.69. The stock has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.16.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

