Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 2,050.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.57.

Cintas Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $631.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,980. The firm has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $598.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $544.01. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $634.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.