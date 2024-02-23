Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.32 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.7% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 212,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,163,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,633,000 after acquiring an additional 452,046 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Realty Income by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 816,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,767,000 after acquiring an additional 56,329 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,757,823. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $65.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.09.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 244.45%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

