Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $761,000 Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 84.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HUM

Humana Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $366.14. The stock had a trading volume of 275,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,095. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $413.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.69 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.