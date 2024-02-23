Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $765,000 Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Ameren were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameren by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,867,000 after purchasing an additional 29,921 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ameren by 24.5% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Trading Up 1.7 %

Ameren stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,370. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $91.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Barclays upped their target price on Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameren

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.