Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Lowers Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Waters were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,981,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Waters by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $538,008,000 after acquiring an additional 547,777 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Waters by 9,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,562,000 after acquiring an additional 477,410 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Waters by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after purchasing an additional 414,334 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.50.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.96. 38,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,350. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.73 and its 200 day moving average is $287.70. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $335.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The business had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

