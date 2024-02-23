Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $125.52. 109,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,756. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $126.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.38 and a 200 day moving average of $103.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,408 shares of company stock worth $629,160. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.38.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

