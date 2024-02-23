Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 3,890 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 247.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Argus upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHW traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $320.20. The company had a trading volume of 200,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,942. The stock has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $306.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $322.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.16%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.