Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 1,070 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,274 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southport Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $479,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $111.32. 1,297,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,559,868. The stock has a market cap of $130.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.23. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

