Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 240 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $91.91. The stock had a trading volume of 816,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,183. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $142.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

