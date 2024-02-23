Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 53 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,163,000 after buying an additional 13,063 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 455,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,478,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.0 %

GWW stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $958.41. 29,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,479. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $876.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $784.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $625.97 and a one year high of $978.95.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $864.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,311 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

