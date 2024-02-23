Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 8,100 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,521,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,215,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

