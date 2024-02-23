Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Takes $828,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,692 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,528,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,101,211. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on F. Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.