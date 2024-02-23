MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on MELI. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,817.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,825.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,671.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,467.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.