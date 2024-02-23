Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $958,392.00 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $958,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,883.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $486.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $397.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.64. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $489.99.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.