Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.62, for a total transaction of $188,828.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,282,746.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.62, for a total value of $188,828.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,282,746.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,047,764 shares of company stock worth $414,647,143. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META traded up $5.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $491.83. 2,598,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,083,053. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.64. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $493.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

