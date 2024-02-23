MetisDAO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47.57 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $87.75 or 0.00173081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $460.76 million and approximately $47.57 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 93.34111036 USD and is up 9.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $34,921,288.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

