MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd trimmed its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MTG. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

NYSE:MTG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.32. 283,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $284.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

