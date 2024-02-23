M&G’s (MNG) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 205 ($2.58) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised M&G to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 230 ($2.90) to GBX 250 ($3.15) in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on M&G in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M&G to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 195 ($2.46) to GBX 220 ($2.77) in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&G currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 225.83 ($2.84).

Shares of M&G stock opened at GBX 226.40 ($2.85) on Tuesday. M&G has a 52 week low of GBX 168.35 ($2.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 232.40 ($2.93). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 222.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 207.23. The firm has a market cap of £5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,257.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.87.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

