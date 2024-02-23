MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Stake Lowered by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,090 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of MillerKnoll worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 52,066.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 31.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Stutz sold 9,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $275,835.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,609.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MillerKnoll Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $29.39 on Friday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.30%.

MillerKnoll Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

