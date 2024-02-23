Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $279.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $283.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a hold rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.88.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $226.58 on Tuesday. Globant has a 12-month low of $135.40 and a 12-month high of $251.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

