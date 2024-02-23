Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARQT

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,378,063. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $17.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,066,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633,907 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,764,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,308,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,644,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 44.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,226,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,110,000 after purchasing an additional 503,591 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.