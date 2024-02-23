ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.82% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on ModivCare from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday.
ModivCare Stock Down 2.8 %
Institutional Trading of ModivCare
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,822,000 after purchasing an additional 294,108 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,406,000 after acquiring an additional 268,707 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 330,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,094,000 after acquiring an additional 148,191 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ModivCare by 222.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 126,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth $4,054,000.
ModivCare Company Profile
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.
