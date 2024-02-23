Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) to Issue €0.47 Dividend

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of €0.47 ($0.50) per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Mondi Trading Up 0.9 %

LON MNDI opened at GBX 1,423.50 ($17.92) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 940.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83. Mondi has a 12-month low of GBX 1,290.95 ($16.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,719.85 ($21.66). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,449.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,383.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Philip Yea purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.16) per share, for a total transaction of £38,050 ($47,909.85). Insiders bought 2,521 shares of company stock worth $3,836,007 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

