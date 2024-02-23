Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd trimmed its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $19.79 on Friday, hitting $721.51. 97,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,244. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $639.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 84.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $383.19 and a one year high of $761.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.66%.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at $546,852,364.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at $139,730,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,173 shares of company stock valued at $102,825,299 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

