Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 88.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 584,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274,120 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $30,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $55.27. 1,007,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,397,311. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average is $55.20.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

