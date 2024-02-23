Morgan Stanley Trims Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Target Price to $79.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,515. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $84.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. The company had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

