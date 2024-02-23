Morgan Stanley Upgrades Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $28.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $26.40.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EQNR. DZ Bank cut Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinor ASA from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of EQNR opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.88. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.44). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $29.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equinor ASA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 275,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 166,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

