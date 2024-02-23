Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $297.20

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $297.20 and last traded at $294.89, with a volume of 20255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $276.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MORN shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Morningstar Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.79.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.18%.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total value of $1,734,252.69. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,342,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,802,110.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total transaction of $2,481,528.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,007,667,908.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total value of $1,734,252.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,342,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,802,110.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,162 shares of company stock worth $12,848,459 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

