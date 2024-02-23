Mt Malcolm Mines NL (ASX:M2M) Insider Purchases A$10,800.00 in Stock

Mt Malcolm Mines NL (ASX:M2M – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Dixon acquired 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,800.00 ($7,058.82).
Mt Malcolm Mines Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 2.04.
Mt Malcolm Mines Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mt Malcolm Mines
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Dell Technologies breaks out ahead of earnings release
- What is a Dividend King?
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
Receive News & Ratings for Mt Malcolm Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mt Malcolm Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.