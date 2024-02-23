Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,418 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.06% of Mueller Industries worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

MLI stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $50.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MLI

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 370,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $246,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 370,840 shares in the company, valued at $18,263,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,602 shares of company stock worth $7,775,459 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.