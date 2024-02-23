Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$15.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.05. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$12.82 and a 12 month high of C$16.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77.

MTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.61.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

