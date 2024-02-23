National Bank Financial Lowers Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) to Underperform Underweight

National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) from a sector perform under weight rating to an underperform underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.23.

TRI opened at $158.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.45. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $161.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.4% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,657,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,059,000 after buying an additional 1,179,155 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 227,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

