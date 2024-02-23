National Bankshares Boosts Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$59.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DFY has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.50 to C$43.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$46.85.

Shares of Definity Financial stock opened at C$44.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. Definity Financial has a 1-year low of C$32.09 and a 1-year high of C$44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

