Needham & Company LLC Boosts Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target to $33.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.58% from the company’s previous close.
VCYT has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.
Veracyte Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veracyte
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 533.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.
Veracyte Company Profile
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
