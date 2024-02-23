NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) General Counsel Sells $38,701.52 in Stock

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $38,701.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NEO opened at $16.45 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,592,000 after buying an additional 113,534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,643,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,926,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,167,000 after acquiring an additional 40,222 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after acquiring an additional 897,843 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.