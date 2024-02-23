Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Down 19.8 %
Shares of NEPT opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.23.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 201,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $155,442.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,778,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,352.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
