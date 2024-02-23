Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Down 19.8 %

Shares of NEPT opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 201,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $155,442.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,778,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,352.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Neptune Wellness Solutions

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 542,815 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the period. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.