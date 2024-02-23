Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CFO Jason H. Pello Sells 41,896 Shares

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CFO Jason H. Pello sold 41,896 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $131,134.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,505,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nerdy Stock Performance

NYSE NRDY opened at $3.00 on Friday. Nerdy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Nerdy from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nerdy from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Nerdy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nerdy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 76,776 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 75,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Featured Stories

