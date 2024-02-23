Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT) Insider Purchases £9,960 in Stock

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Campbell-White purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £9,960 ($12,540.92).
Newmark Security Stock Performance
Shares of NWT opened at GBX 85 ($1.07) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.96 million, a PE ratio of -4,250.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09. Newmark Security plc has a 52-week low of GBX 41 ($0.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 92 ($1.16).
Newmark Security Company Profile
