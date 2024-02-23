Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT) Insider Purchases £9,960 in Stock

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Campbell-White purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £9,960 ($12,540.92).

Newmark Security Stock Performance

Shares of NWT opened at GBX 85 ($1.07) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.96 million, a PE ratio of -4,250.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09. Newmark Security plc has a 52-week low of GBX 41 ($0.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 92 ($1.16).

Get Newmark Security alerts:

Newmark Security Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.