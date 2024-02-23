NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102,763 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.33% of NiSource worth $33,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,039,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,790,000 after acquiring an additional 223,303 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in NiSource by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in NiSource by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 9.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 857,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 77,183 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 12.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,820,000 after buying an additional 204,322 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $28.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05.

NiSource Increases Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NiSource’s payout ratio is 72.11%.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

